Ather Rizta electric scooter is now available in a new Terracotta Red colour. The new shade was introduced during the Ather Community Day 2025. Interested customers can choose between a dual-tone or mono-tone finish. Along with this new addition, Ather Rizta also continues to offer its other colour options, which include Siachen White, Deccan Grey, and Pangong Blue in dual-tone and mono-tone variants. The Ather Rizta offers a range of up to 159 km under IDC conditions. It features a 7-inch DeepView display and comes with a battery warranty of valid for up to 8 years. TVS Ntorq 150 Scooter Launch in India on September 4, 2025, Likely Include TFT Display; Here’s What To Expect.

Ather Rizta Terracotta Red Colour

#AtherRizta, now in Terracotta Red. This striking new colour was introduced at #AtherCommunityDay25, available both in dual-tone and mono-tone finish. ❤️ if you'd like to make it yours!#NewColour #Ather #FamilyScooter pic.twitter.com/sUlkrl0AEp — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) September 1, 2025

