New Delhi, September 3: Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV has been unveiled today in India. The new model comes with a bold design. It has front-connected headlights, a panoramic sunroof and a fresh new look. The company said the Maruti Suzuki Victoris mid-sized SUV will be sold in 100 countries and offer safety, comfort, connectivity and style. Maruti Suzuki has added various features to its new flagship Victoris SUV, which is offered in three options: petrol, CNG, and hybrid.

The car will be sold at the company's Arena dealerships across India. Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes with a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The company has introduced this new SUV model in six variants: Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, Zxi(O), Zxi Plus and Zxi (O) Plus. Bookings open at INR 11,000 amount. Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled Today in India; Check Key Highlights About Features and Specifications.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Features and Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV comes with a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display. It offers a panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, ventilated seats, AC with rear vents and 64-colour ambient lighting. The SUV comes with a large infotainment touchscreen. So, Victoris' SUV has included a Level-2 ADAS (advanced driving assistance system), a 360-degree camera, and it achieved a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV is available in the following powertrains: 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine with 103 PS power and 137 Nm torque capabilities. It is mated with five-speed MT and AT transmission options. The 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine can generate 116 PS combined power and 141 Nm hybrid torque and comes paired with e-CVT (electronic continuously variable automatic transmission). The 1.5-litre petrol+CNG engine comes with a five-speed MT transmission and churns 88 PS power and 121.5 Nm torque. Hyundai Creta King, Hyundai Creta King Knight and Hyundai Creta King Limited SUVs Launched in India; Check Prices of Each Variant, New Specifications and Features.

On the front and rear, it comes with connected lights. At the rear, it gets a silver skid plate on the black cladding, and on the front, it has a horizontal grille with chrome accents. Maruti Suzuki Victoris has 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black OVRMs and roof rails.

