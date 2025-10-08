TVS is going to make a foray into the adventure motorcycle segment with the TVS RTX 300. The launch of the TVS RTX 300 is set for October 15, 2025, the day the brand will reveal its first ADV (adventure) motorcycle.

Key Highlights & Expected Specifications

TVS RTX 300 engine the new TVS RTX 300 is predicted to be powered by TVS’ 299 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine. Reports suggest the engine will deliver around 35 PS at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm, which will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Edition Bikes Launch in India; Check List of Models, Their Prices, Specifications and Features Here.

Design render shows a sporty semi-faired ADV with a big beak, tall windscreen, beefy fuel tank and a split seat configuration. The wheel arrangement is said to havera 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels which indicates that TVS is marketing the RTX 300 as a road-biased tourer which capability to tackle the light outdoors.

On the technology side, TVS is expected to offer the RTX 300 with a TFT display, Bluetooth / SmartXonnect connectivity, ride modes, traction control, and dual-channel ABS. The bike may also get upside down front forks and a rear monoshock, underpinned by a steel trellis frame for enhanced stability and handling. TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Price and Specifications Revealed at Official Launch Event in India.

Expected Pricing & Competition

The TVS RTX 300 is expected to be priced at around INR 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Amongst this pricing and feature set, TVS has the calculations on KTM 250 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The RTX 300 is a bold statement from TVS, entering the burgeoning adventure touring space with a premium, yet attainable machine.

FAQ: TVS RTX 300

When Will the TVS RTX 300 Will Be Launched? TVS RTX 300 is scheduled to be launched in the market on 15 October 2025.

What E ngine D oes the TVS RTX 300 U se ? It is likely to be powered by a 299 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes around 35 PS and 28.5 Nm.

What Features Could We Expect in the RTX 300? The motorcycle will have a full TFT instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and riding modes, traction control system, dual-channel ABS, adjustable suspensions.

How Much Will TVS RTX 300 Cost? TVS RTX 300 is expected to cost around INR 2.50 lakh ex-showroom.

Who Are the Competitors to TVS RTX 300? TVS RTX 300 will battle KTM 250 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan.

