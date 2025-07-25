Elon Musk's Tesla boasts a market cap of USD 956.65 billion as of July 25, 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1 trillion again soon. Amid this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the EV firm could get a USD 20 trillion valuation; however emphasised, "Extreme execution is needed". Elon Musk boasts a nearly USD 400 billion net worth and is projected to become the world's trillionaire in the coming years. SpaceX is expected to reach USD 1 trillion, and Tesla is nearing that mark. Tesla Cybertruck Crash Test: Tesla’s EV Truck Receives 5-Star Rating From NHTSA With Lowest Overall Probability of Injury and Rollover Risks (Watch IIHS Footage Here).

Elon Musk Says Tesla Can Reach USD 20 Trillion Valuation With Extreme Execution

Extreme execution is needed, but a valuation of $20 trillion for Tesla is possible https://t.co/5QpIxLCrF6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2025

