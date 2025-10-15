New Delhi, October 15: TVS Apache RTX is launched in India. The Apache RTX represents TVS’s debut in the rapidly growing adventure touring category in the country. The bike comes with a tall windscreen and a split-seat layout to enhance comfort and performance for long-distance rides. TVS Apache RTX 300 price in India starts at INR 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache RTX is built on a steel trellis frame to offer stability and control across various terrains. The motorcycle will be offered in five colour options, which include Metallic Blue, Viper Green, Lightning Black, Pearl White, and Tarn Bronze. In a press release, the company said, "Crafted with our signature racing DNA and engineered for exploration, the TVS Apache RTX embodies the fearless spirit of the Apache brand." The TVS Apache RTX is the first motorcycle developed on the new-generation TVS RT-XD4 engine platform. It has been designed and engineered in-house by TVS. Mahindra Launches ‘Scream Electric’ Campaign To Cheer for Its Formula E Racing Team Ahead of 2025–26 Season.

TVS Apache RTX Specifications and Features

TVS Apache RTX comes with advanced features for comfort and performance. The adventure bike features a Class-D headlamp with DRLs. It offers four riding modes, which include Urban, Rain, Tour, and Rally to suit different terrains and conditions. The bike includes a bi-directional quickshifter and a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Riders also get cruise control, linear traction control, and adjustable levers for enhanced control. The Built to Order (BTO) variant comes with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

TVS Apache RTX is powered by a 299.1cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-stroke engine. The Apache RTX delivers 36 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip and assist clutch, offering smooth gear shifts and enhanced riding comfort, making it well-suited for both city commutes and long-distance adventure touring. Hyundai Motor India Appoints Tarun Garg As Its New MD and CEO, Effective January 1, 2026.

TVS Apache RTX Price in India

The TVS Apache RTX is offered in three variants. The base variant is priced at INR 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant comes at INR 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS also offers a Built to Order (BTO) version priced at INR 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (TVS Motor Press Release). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).