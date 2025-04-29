Porsche may soon raise car prices in the United States if new tariffs introduced in April will remain in place. As per a report of Economic Times, the company’s finance chief highlighted that if tariffs implemented in April will remain in place, Porsche will raise prices in the United States later this year amid a major drop in first-quarter profit margins. Jochen Breckner said, "If negotiations do not turn out to be successful and the tariff regime would stay as we see it today, we will definitely increase prices in the U.S. to have some mitigating factors on our margin.” Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed, Likely To Arrive in September 2025; Check Specifications and Features.

Porsche May Hike Car Prices in US

JUST IN: Porsche says it will definitely raise prices in the United States if tariffs remain in place — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 29, 2025

