Delhi, October 8: The Arvind Kejriwal government on Friday increased the dearness allowance of its employees by 4 per cent days after central government did it under the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. The Delhi government has issued an order in this regard.

Endorsing the revision of rates by the Centre, the finance department of the Delhi government has forwarded the details to its concerned departments and autonomous bodies, according to an official order. 7th Pay Commission News Today: When Will Centre Announce DA Arrears for Government Employees? Check Latest Update Here

The Central government had last month increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, taking the DA to 38 per cent, up from 34 per cent, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. This has come as a Diwali bonanza for the government employees and pensioners. 7th Pay Commission: When Will HRA Hike Be Announced? Govt Employees Likely To Receive Double Bonanza After DA Hike

The Central government has increased the DA from July 2021. Since then, the dearness allowance has increased thrice. The overall DA now stands at 38 per cent. However, we have not heard anything related to the freeze in DA from the past 18 months. The government has clarified that the DA was frozen at the time of Covid-19 period. Hence there is no option of arrear. On 18 August 2022, the Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council, Shiv Gopal Mishra sent a letter to the Cabinet Secretary and the President of the National Council. In the letter, the DA arrears of the employees were being discussed.

Similarly, media reports have claimed that the Central government employees are likely to get hike on HRA soon a week after they received 4% hike in their Dearness Allowance, . According to latest reports, the Central government is planning to increase the HRA of employees soon. If the Centre increases the house rent allowance (HRA) of the government employees then their salaries is also likely to increase. A revision in HRA is expected anytime soon by the Union Cabinet.

The Central government employees must note that the last time the HRA was increased was in July 2021 and that time, the DA was also increased to 28 percent.

