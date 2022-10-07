Delhi, October 7: There is good news for central employees and pensioners. After the increase of 4% dearness allowance under 7th Pay Commission, one more gift can be received soon. The latest update has come on the arrears of dearness allowance for the long pending 18 months. On 18 August 2022, the Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council, Shiv Gopal Mishra sent a letter to the Cabinet Secretary and the President of the National Council. In this letter, the DA arrears of the employees are being discussed.

The Central government has increased the dearness allowance. The overall DA now stands at 38 per cent. However, we have not heard anything related to the freeze in DA from the past 18 months. The government has clarified that the DA was frozen at the time of Covid-19 period. Hence there is no option of arrear. 7th Pay Commission: When Will HRA Hike Be Announced? Govt Employees Likely To Receive Double Bonanza After DA Hike

It is widely expected that the issue of DA Arrears can be discussed with the Cabinet Secretary in upcoming meeting in the month of November. However, nothing has been given officially confirmed by the government regarding this. 7th Pay Commission Good News: After DA Hike, Variable Dearness Allowance Increased For These Central Government Employees

The Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief of Central government employees and pensioners were restored to 38% from 17% from October 2021, however the arrears have not been deposited as yet.

On 14 July 2021, in a cabinet meeting t was decided to increase the DA by 11 per cent in one go. It has been implemented from 1 July 2021. The DA was frozen for June 2020 and January 2021. The restrictions were removed last year, but the government did not speak about the arrear. If the government considers paying for the 18-month period, the central government employees will get a lump sum amount at 11 per cent hike.

