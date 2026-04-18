Gold rate in India remained largely stable on Saturday, April 18, 2026, with minor fluctuations across major cities. The price of 24-carat gold continued to trade in the range of INR 1.52 lakh to INR 1.54 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold hovered between INR 1.40 lakh and INR 1.41 lakh per 10 grams in key markets. Check the latest gold rate in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

The steady pricing trend reflects balanced domestic demand and limited movement in global bullion markets. Regional variations persisted, with southern cities maintaining slightly higher price levels compared to other parts of the country. Gold Rate Today, April 17, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) on Saturday, April 18, 2026:

City 24K Gold (INR / 10g) 22K Gold (INR / 10g) Delhi INR 1,52,990 INR 1,40,250 Mumbai INR 1,52,840 INR 1,40,100 Chennai INR 1,53,820 INR 1,41,000 Kolkata INR 1,52,840 INR 1,40,100 Bengaluru INR 1,52,840 INR 1,40,100 Hyderabad INR 1,52,840 INR 1,40,100 Pune INR 1,52,840 INR 1,40,100 Ahmedabad INR 1,52,890 INR 1,40,150 Jaipur INR 1,53,910 INR 1,41,110 Lucknow INR 1,54,240 INR 1,41,420 Jodhpur INR 1,53,910 INR 1,41,110 Srinagar INR 1,54,240 INR 1,41,420 Noida INR 1,52,990 INR 1,40,250 Ghaziabad INR 1,52,990 INR 1,40,250 Gurugram INR 1,52,990 INR 1,40,250

Gold prices across India continue to move within a narrow range, indicating stability in both domestic demand and international market cues. Analysts note that such minor variations across cities are typically influenced by transportation costs, local taxes, and jeweller pricing strategies. Gold Rate Today, April 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

With no major global triggers, prices are expected to remain range-bound in the near term, barring any significant shifts in international bullion markets.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).