Two Indian-flagged vessels were fired at by Iranian gunboats in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, triggering diplomatic concern in New Delhi. According to sources, no injuries were reported and the ships did not sustain damage, but both were forced to turn back while sailing northeast of Oman in a critical global oil transit route.

One of the vessels involved was a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), a category of massive tankers used for long-distance crude oil transport. The incident has raised fresh concerns over maritime safety in the region amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Following the firing, India has summoned the Iranian ambassador, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expected to issue an official statement soon. Sources indicated that the government is closely monitoring the situation. Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Returns to ‘Previous State’ of Strict Military Control Amid US Blockade.

Earlier in the day, Iran stated that control of the Strait of Hormuz had “reverted to its previous state” amid the continuing US naval blockade of its ports. However, the latest incident suggests instability persists in the region. What Are the Conditions Iran Has Set for Ships in the Strait of Hormuz Reopening?

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened military activity, where operational confusion has reportedly led to incidents on both sides. “The fog of war” has contributed to miscalculations, with even US forces witnessing friendly fire cases in recent days.

As one of the world’s busiest oil corridors, any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has significant global implications, particularly for energy markets and international shipping routes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).