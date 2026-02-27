Mumbai, February 27: Gold prices in India held steady on Friday, February 27, 2026, in line with stable global bullion trends and currency movements. The domestic market continued to take cues from international spot prices, while investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of key global economic data releases. Retail demand in leading jewellery markets was moderate. Check the latest gold prices in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

As per the latest market averages, 24 carat gold is trading at around Rs 1,61,820 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near Rs 1,48,340 per 10 grams in most major cities. Minor fluctuations were observed in select markets due to local factors and supply dynamics.

City wise prices largely remained uniform across metros and tier two cities, with Kolkata quoting slightly lower rates compared to other regions. Analysts note that short term price direction may continue to depend on US dollar strength, global inflation data and geopolitical developments. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 26.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures witnessed limited volatility as traders adopted a wait and watch approach. Market experts believe that despite near term consolidation, gold’s safe haven appeal continues to provide structural support to prices over the long term. Gold Rate Today, February 26, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - February 27, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Mumbai Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Chennai Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Kolkata Rs 1,47,590 Rs 1,61,010 Bengaluru Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Hyderabad Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Ahmedabad Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Jaipur Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Lucknow Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Bhopal Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Srinagar Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Jodhpur Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Noida Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Ghaziabad Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820 Gurugram Rs 1,48,340 Rs 1,61,820

Overall, gold prices in India remained firm on February 27, 2026, supported by stable global cues and cautious investor positioning. While short term fluctuations may continue amid currency and macroeconomic developments, analysts maintain that gold remains an important hedge against uncertainty. Buyers planning purchases are advised to check real time local rates, as final retail prices may vary slightly depending on taxes, making charges and jeweller margins.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).