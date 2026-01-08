New Delhi, January 8: Gold prices in India witnessed a marginal downward correction on Thursday, January 8, 2026, but continued to trade close to their historic highs. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February were hovering around INR 1,38,450 per 10 grams, indicating a cautious tone in the market as investors tracked global economic data, US dollar movements, and ongoing geopolitical developments. Check the current gold rates today in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

In the domestic retail market, prices softened slightly by INR 100–300 per 10 grams, largely due to profit-booking after the recent rally. However, strong wedding-season demand and steady investment interest continue to provide support to gold prices across major Indian cities. Gold Rate Today, January 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Gold Rates in India Today (January 8, 2026)

The table below shows the latest retail gold prices for 24K and 22K gold (per 10 grams) across key cities in India:

City 24K Gold (INR/10g) 22K Gold (INR/10g) Delhi INR 1,38,020 INR 1,26,518 Mumbai INR 1,38,260 INR 1,26,740 Chennai INR 1,38,660 INR 1,27,105 Hyderabad INR 1,38,480 INR 1,26,940 Bengaluru INR 1,38,370 INR 1,26,839 Ahmedabad INR 1,38,450 INR 1,26,913 Kolkata INR 1,38,080 INR 1,26,573 Srinagar INR 1,38,150 INR 1,26,630 Jodhpur INR 1,38,240 INR 1,26,720 Jaipur INR 1,38,190 INR 1,26,674 Bhopal INR 1,38,410 INR 1,26,876 Lucknow INR 1,38,300 INR 1,26,775 Noida INR 1,38,300 INR 1,26,775 Ghaziabad INR 1,38,300 INR 1,26,775 Gurugram INR 1,38,230 INR 1,26,711

Key Market Observations

Marginal correction: Gold prices have cooled slightly after recent highs, with a modest decline seen across most cities.

Regional variation: Southern markets such as Chennai continue to quote slightly higher rates due to strong jewellery demand, while Delhi, Mumbai, and NCR cities remain competitive as major trading hubs.

Purity guide: 24K gold (99.9% purity) is mainly used for investment in coins and bars, while 22K gold (91.6% purity) is the preferred choice for jewellery. Gold Rate Today, January 6, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Despite the short-term consolidation, the broader outlook for gold remains positive. Analysts believe that global uncertainties, central bank buying, and sustained domestic demand could keep gold prices elevated in 2026. Investors are also increasingly exploring Gold ETFs and digital gold as alternatives to physical purchases to avoid making charges and storage costs.

