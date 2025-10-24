New Delhi, October 24: Gold rates in India continued their downward trend for the sixth consecutive day, marking a notable drop since the Diwali five-day celebration began. The price of gold has fallen sharply, with 100 grammes dropping by INR 76,900 and 10 grammes by INR 7,690, according to GoodReturns. Despite this decline, gold remains a preferred investment and a reliable hedge against inflation.

Investors are closely watching both local and global developments, as the Gold Rate Today is influenced by domestic demand, festive buying trends, and the upcoming US Federal Reserve rate decision.

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai 12,589 11,540 9,600 Mumbai 12,546 11,500 9,409 Delhi 12,561 11,515 9,424 Kolkata 12,546 11,505 9,414 Bangalore 12,546 11,500 9,409 Hyderabad 12,546 11,500 9,409 Kerala 12,546 11,500 9,409 Pune 12,546 11,500 9,409 Ahmedabad 12,551 11,505 9,414 Jaipur 12,561 11,515 9,424 Lucknow 12,561 11,515 9,424 Noida 12,561 11,515 9,424

Gold Price across Indian cities shows slight variations, reflecting local market dynamics. Investors and buyers looking to purchase jewellery or invest in bullion are advised to track the Gold Rate Today for better decision-making.

Global Gold Rates and Market Trends

US gold prices also saw a decline, with spot gold falling 0.2 per cent to USD 4,118.68 per ounce, and December futures down 0.3 per cent to USD 4,133.40 per ounce. A stronger US dollar and anticipation of upcoming US inflation data contributed to this drop. Globally, gold is heading for its first weekly decline in ten weeks, affecting Gold Price sentiment in India as well.

With gold remaining a safe-haven asset, monitoring the Gold Rate Today is crucial for both investors and jewellery buyers.

