Gold price surged to a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, September 16, touching USD 3,689 per ounce amid a softer dollar and growing speculation over the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision. Spot gold was last seen at USD 3,680.80 per ounce, after briefly hitting USD 3,685.39 on Monday. In India, 24-karat gold is priced at INR 11,105 per gram and INR 1,11,050 per 10 gm, while 22-karat gold stands at INR 10,179 per gram, as per Good Returns. Prices in the domestic market climbed to INR 1,09,820 per 10 gm on Monday, up from INR 1,09,800 on Saturday, according to the India Bullion Association. Reportedly, analysts attribute the surge to safe-haven demand amid escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations of a possible Fed rate cut. Gold Rate: Momentum in Gold To Continue; Prices Up in All Major Currencies, Says WGC.

Gold Rate Today, September 16:

