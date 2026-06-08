Bajaj Finance Stock Update: Share Price Slips 2% on FII Outflows

Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE) shares are experiencing a significant intraday decline, currently trading at INR 871.50, down 2.01% from its previous close of INR 889.40. The stock opened slightly lower at INR 873.00, immediately facing selling pressure that pushed it to an intraday low of INR 869.40. While it saw a brief recovery to an intraday high of INR 879.40 earlier in the session, the broader sentiment remains bearish. Volume activity is notably surging, with 1,449,093 shares traded so far, indicating heightened investor participation during this downward move, significantly higher than the previous day's volume of 487,000 shares.

BAJFINANCE – Stock Updates as of (10:34AM, 08 Jun 2026) LTP ₹871.50 Open ₹873.00 High ₹879.40 Low ₹869.40 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,449,093 % Chg -2.01%

Bajaj Finance Tests Crucial Price Zone

Currently trading at INR 871.50, Bajaj Finance finds itself significantly lower than its 52-week high of INR 9,785.90 and closer to its 52-week low of INR 788.40, as reported on June 5, 2026. This places today's downward movement near the lower end of its annual trading range. Investors should recall that the stock underwent a 1:2 stock split and a 4:1 bonus issue in June 2025, which would have adjusted historical price levels. Despite these corporate actions, the current price performance indicates that the stock is testing crucial support levels observed in recent times. IFCI Limited Stock Update: Shares Slip Over 3% Amidst Profit Booking.

Investor Sentiment Remains Fragile

The intraday weakness in Bajaj Finance appears to be a confluence of factors, rather than a single corporate announcement or analyst downgrade specific to the last 24 hours. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its repo rate at 5.25% on June 5th with a neutral-to-dovish stance, which was generally seen as a positive for rate-sensitive sectors like NBFCs, broader market headwinds are seemingly overriding this sector-specific positive. Indian benchmark indices themselves experienced a volatile session on June 5th, closing marginally lower due to continued Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling. FIIs have reportedly pulled out nearly INR 43,000 crore in the first week of June, driven by a global shift towards technology and AI-linked opportunities and a weaker rupee.

Analysts have offered mixed signals, with Univest maintaining a "Bullish" outlook for Monday, June 8th, citing RBI's dovish hold. However, StockInvest.us downgraded Bajaj Finance from "Hold" to a "Sell" candidate, pointing to several negative technical signals. Furthermore, Bajaj Finance had closed the previous week on a negative note, losing -2.42%, indicating a pre-existing downward momentum. The company has also announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share with a record date of June 30th, which typically has a minor, not negative, impact. Broader concerns within the NBFC sector also include the RBI's ongoing regulatory tightening, as evidenced by the cancellation of registrations of 150 NBFCs in May 2026 and the upcoming release of a revised list of upper-layer NBFCs. Tata Consultancy Services Stock Update: Shares of TCS Slip Amid Tech Weakness.

All Eyes on INR 860 Support

For the remainder of the session, traders will be closely watching the INR 860.57 level, identified as immediate support for the week. A break below this could signal further downside, while a bounce could see the stock retesting the INR 875 and then INR 915 resistance levels.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).