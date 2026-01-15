New Delhi, January 15: Silver rates in India continued their bullish streak on Thursday, January 15, reaching a new milestone as the "white metal" touched approximately INR 2,90,100 per kilogram in the national capital. This surge, driven by a combination of industrial demand for green energy technologies and festive retail interest during Makar Sankranti and Pongal, marks one of the highest recorded levels for the commodity this year. While global markets have seen some volatility, domestic silver rates have maintained an upward bias, gaining nearly 21 per cent since the beginning of January. Scroll below to check prices of the white metal in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

City-wise Silver Rates Today: January 15

Silver prices exhibit regional variations across the country due to local octroi charges, transport costs, and jeweller margins. Southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad continue to trade at a slight premium compared to the national average. According to Good Returns, the price of silver in India today is INR 290.10 per gram and INR 2,90,100 per kilogram. Gold Rate Today, January 15, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rates Today: January 14, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,90,100 Mumbai INR 2,90,100 Chennai INR 3,07,100 Hyderabad INR 2,90,100 Bengaluru INR 2,90,100 Ahmedabad INR 2,90,100 Kolkata INR 2,90,100 Pune INR 2,90,100 Kerala INR 3,07,100 Vadodara INR 2,90,100

Factors Fueling the Price Hike of Silver

The current rally in silver is largely attributed to its dual identity as both a precious and an industrial metal.

Industrial Demand: Growing investments in solar panels, electric vehicles (EVs), and advanced electronics have created a structural deficit in silver supply globally.

Safe-Haven Buying: Geopolitical tensions and concerns over global inflation have prompted investors to diversify their portfolios into bullion.

Domestic Festivals: The auspicious period of Makar Sankranti traditionally sees a spike in the purchase of silver coins and utensils for gifting and religious rituals. Silver Rate Today, January 14, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Market Outlook and Analysis

According to data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the performance of silver has outperformed gold in the first two weeks of 2026. Analysts note that after a sharp INR 15,000 per kg jump on January 14, the market is currently in a "price discovery" phase.

"Silver is entering a high-volatility zone," says a leading commodity researcher. "While the long-term industrial outlook remains strong, short-term buyers should be cautious of potential profit-booking at these record levels. Support for the metal is currently seen at the INR 2.80 lakh mark."

The Role of the Rupee in Silver Rates

A significant factor keeping Indian silver prices high is the relative weakness of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar. Since silver is imported, any depreciation in the local currency automatically increases the landing cost of the metal, making it more expensive for domestic consumers even when international spot prices remain stable.

