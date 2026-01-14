Mumbai, January 14: The silver rate in India reached a significant milestone on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with the precious metal trading near record levels across major urban centers. Check the current silver rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

In the financial capital Mumbai, silver is currently priced at INR 2,90,000 per kilogram, reflecting a broader "supercycle" rally that has seen the metal gain over 15% in the first two weeks of the year alone. The surge is driven by a convergence of high industrial demand for green energy technologies, such as solar panels and electric vehicles, and intense safe-haven buying. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and ongoing trade uncertainties have pushed investors toward silver as a hedge against inflation. Silver Rate Today, January 13, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates Today: January 14, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,90,000 Mumbai INR 2,90,000 Chennai INR 3,07,000 Hyderabad INR 3,07,000 Bengaluru INR 2,90,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,90,000 Kolkata INR 2,90,000 Pune INR 2,90,000 Kerala INR 3,07,000 Vadodara INR 2,90,000

Reasons Behind Silver Rate Surge

Market analysts suggest that silver is currently benefiting from its "dual identity" as both a monetary and industrial metal. On the industrial front, a supply deficit is looming as major producers like Mexico face regulatory shifts that have trimmed output. Simultaneously, the US government's recent addition of silver to its "critical minerals" list has triggered aggressive stockpiling by manufacturing sectors. Gold Rate Today, January 14, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Domestically, the onset of the wedding season and the Makar Sankranti festival have provided a seasonal floor for prices. Despite the high cost, retail demand for silver ornaments and coins remains resilient, as many buyers view the current price action as a long-term upward trend rather than a temporary spike.

