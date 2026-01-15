Mumbai, January 15: Gold rates in India surged to historic levels today, January 15, as the combined impact of festive demand and global geopolitical uncertainty pushed the yellow metal past the INR 1.44 lakh mark in several regions. In Delhi, 24-carat gold is currently trading at approximately INR 1,44,160 per 10 grams, marking a significant rally from the start of the year. Market analysts attribute the sharp rise to a "perfect storm" of factors, including new US trade tariff threats and a surge in domestic buying for the Makar Sankranti and Pongal festivals. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

City-Wise Rates of Gold: Regional Variations

Prices continue to fluctuate across major urban centres due to varying local taxes, octroi, and jeweller margins. Gold Rate Today, January 14, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Below is the price breakdown for 10 grams of gold as of the morning of January 15:

Gold Rate Today, January 15, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,44,160 INR 1,32,160 Mumbai INR 1,44,010 INR 1,32,010 Chennai INR 1,44,890 INR 1,32,810 Ahmedabad INR 1,44,060 INR 1,32,060 Kolkata INR 1,44,010 INR 1,32,010 Bengaluru INR 1,44,010 INR 1,32,010 Hyderabad INR 1,44,010 INR 1,32,010 Jaipur INR 1,44,160 INR 1,32,160 Pune INR 1,44,010 INR 1,32,010 Noida INR 1,44,160 INR 1,32,160 Gurugram INR 1,44,160 INR 1,32,160 Ghaziabad INR 1,44,160 INR 1,32,160 Lucknow INR 1,44,160 INR 1,32,160 Bhopal INR 1,44,060 INR 1,32,060 Jodhpur INR 1,42,730 * INR 1,30,850 * Srinagar INR 1,42,820 * INR 1,30,940 *

Key Drivers of Gold Rate: Geopolitics and Trade Tariffs

The primary catalyst for the mid-January rally is international volatility. Global markets reacted sharply this week following US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 20 per cent trade tariffs on countries trading with Iran. This move has intensified safe-haven buying, as investors move capital from volatile equity markets into precious metals.

Domestically, the Makar Sankranti festive period has maintained a floor under the price. Despite the record-high rates, Indian consumers have shown "strategic behaviour," often opting for lighter jewellery designs or exchanging old gold rather than deferring purchases entirely.

Market Outlook and Expert Advice

Industry bodies, including the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), note that gold has delivered a year-to-date return of over 5% in just the first two weeks of 2026. Experts suggest that while the bull run is strong, the market remains "overbought" in the short term. "New investors should consider staggered entry points rather than lump-sum purchases at these peaks," noted one senior commodity analyst. "The upcoming US Federal Reserve comments and domestic inflation data will be critical in determining if gold stabilizes or pushes toward the INR 1.5 lakh milestone." Major Gold Discovery in Saudi Arabia: Maaden Discovers New Gold Reserves in 4 Key Sites.

Hallmarking and Purity of Yellow Metal

With prices at all-time highs, authorities have reminded buyers to ensure all jewellery purchases are BIS Hallmarked and carry a six-digit HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification). This digital tracking system ensures the purity of the metal and protects consumers against under-caratage during this high-demand period.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).