Mumbai, May 16: Several stocks will be in focus today, May 16, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for trading on Friday. Investors and traders will look forward to buying and selling stocks today while aiming to make informed investments. As traders and stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell stocks, we take a look at the list of stocks to watch out for during Friday's trading session. Stocks which are likely to be in the spotlight today include JSW Energy Limited (NSE: JSWENERGY), Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: AIRTELPP), Patanjali Foods Limited (NSE: PATANJALI) and Abbott India Limited (NSE: ABBOTINDIA).

Of the stocks mentioned above, shares of JSW Energy Limited (NSE: JSWENERGY), Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: AIRTELPP) and Patanjali Foods Limited (NSE: PATANJALI) ended Thursday's trading session in green, whereas stocks of Abbott India Limited (NSE: ABBOTINDIA) closed in the red. In addition to the above shares, stocks of Endurance Technologies Limited (NSE: ENDURANCE), NCC Limited (NSE: NCC), Godrej Industries Limited (NSE: GODREJIND) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (NSE: CROMPTON) will also be in focus today. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

While NCC Limited (NSE: NCC) stock ended in green on Thursday, shares of Endurance Technologies Limited (NSE: ENDURANCE), Godrej Industries Limited (NSE: GODREJIND) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (NSE: CROMPTON) closed on a negative note when trading closed on May 15. Four other stocks - Godfrey Phillips India Limited (NSE: GODFRYPHLP), Alkem Laboratories Limited (NSE: ALKEM), Bikaji Foods International Limited (NSE: BIKAJI), and Datamatics Global Services Limited (NSE: DATAMATICS) are also expected to be on investors' and traders' stock watch lists.

At the end of Thursday's trading session, shares of Godfrey Phillips India Limited (NSE: GODFRYPHLP), Alkem Laboratories Limited (NSE: ALKEM), Bikaji Foods International Limited (NSE: BIKAJI), and Datamatics Global Services Limited (NSE: DATAMATICS) all ended in green. Stocks of defence-related firms, including those of drone manufacturers, makers of missiles and allied equipment, continued to attract buyers' interest on May 15 (Thursday), thereby ending the day on a firm note. It is worth noting that defence stocks have been in focus since India launched Operation Sindoor. Groww App Hit by Bug? Investors Allege Glitch, Say Trading App Showing Inflated Profits and Stock Prices; Company Responds.

Investor sentiment was uplifted on Thursday after US President Donald Trump claimed that India agreed to reduce tariffs to zero on a range of American goods as part of the bilateral trade deal. Among the major gainers were Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Eternal, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, etc. IndusInd Bank was the only stock that lost, with a drop of 0.16 per cent.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

