Is Groww app hit by a bug? Groww users claimed the app showed incorrect profit figures and stock prices during market hours, leading to confusion and worry. The issue was highlighted by several users on X (formerly Twitter), where they shared screenshots and experiences. An Investor said, "Groww App issue. You have multiply every share by 100 rupees. Pls check and fix it soon." Others joined in, and one post read, "Groww app has gone mad. Just look at the figures. Should I withdraw or wait?" Another Groww user noted, "Thanks to some Groww bug, happy to see such wild profits." Meanwhile, Groww investors expressed frustration and said, "Really disappointed with the Groww App today. Glitches when the market is booming? Not cool. Hope the team fixes this ASAP." Groww responded, said, "Hi, we're getting this checked." Groww further acknowledged an investor issue and said, "Some of our users observed a discrepancy in stock prices. This was a temporary issue and is now resolved." Adani Power Share Price Today, May 12: Adani Power Shares Jump 6% After Securing Major Power Supply Contract.

