Tech Mahindra Opening Bell Updates: Stock Gains 3% on IT Sector Buoyancy

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) enters the trading session with a notable upward bias, having closed yesterday at ₹1,483.90. The stock has opened strong today at ₹1,495.20, currently trading at ₹1,530.40, marking a gain of 3.13% in early trade, signaling positive sentiment as the market opens. This early rally suggests investor confidence, possibly buoyed by broader IT sector tailwinds.

TECHM – Stock Updates as of (10:12AM, 01 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,530.40 Open ₹1,495.20 High ₹1,534.50 Low ₹1,495.20 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,127,089 % Chg +3.13%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets present a mixed bag of cues for the Indian IT sector. US markets were closed yesterday for Memorial Day, however, previous trading sessions saw Indian markets reacting to concerns around the US-Iran deal and elevated crude oil prices which had impacted the Sensex on Friday. Despite this, Gift Nifty has indicated a recovery opening for the Indian benchmark indices. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in May 2026, offloading approximately ₹32,963 crore from Indian equities, partly due to perceived weaker earnings growth in India compared to AI-driven rallies in other global markets. On May 29, 2026, FIIs recorded a net sell of ₹21,105.86 crore in the cash segment. Conversely, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have continued their buying spree, absorbing FII exits and reaching a record high in ownership of Indian equities. A potential headwind for the broader Indian tech sector is the significant drop in India's tech job openings in June 2026, reaching a 28-month low, influenced by global economic uncertainty, rapid AI adoption, and US H-1B visa policy changes. However, the Nifty IT index showed resilience, rising nearly 2% in early Monday trading, and Tech Mahindra's CEO has expressed confidence in the company's ability to outperform industry average growth, highlighting AI as a significant tailwind.

Recent Developments

Tech Mahindra recently announced robust financial results for Q4 FY26, with consolidated net profit increasing by 16% year-on-year to ₹1,354 crore and revenue growing 12.6% year-on-year to ₹15,076 crore. The company also declared a final dividend of ₹36 per share for FY26, bringing the total dividend for the year to an all-time high of ₹51 per share. Management commentary emphasized an accelerated transition to an AI-led organization and strong deal wins. In corporate actions, the company allotted over 1.12 lakh equity shares through ESOPs on May 1, 2026, and acquired Avant Techno Solutions to bolster its payment modernization and wealth management capabilities on April 30, 2026. Analyst sentiment remains varied, with JPMorgan upgrading Tech Mahindra to 'Overweight' in January 2026 with a target of ₹2,100. As of late May 2026, the stock had an average price target of ₹1,690.92 from 12 analysts, while other analyses indicated a 'Hold' consensus with an average target of ₹1,487.50 from two analysts.

Key Levels to Watch

Today's open at ₹1,495.20 will be a crucial immediate reference. The 52-week high for TECHM stands at ₹1,854.00, with the 52-week low at ₹1,304.10. For the current week, immediate technical support is identified at ₹1,437.87, while immediate resistance is seen at ₹1,513.27. A more significant resistance level is pegged at ₹1,542.63. Daily technical analysis suggests support at ₹1,415.95 and resistance at ₹1,457.75 for intraday trading. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 51 suggests buying momentum could be building.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders will be keenly watching whether TECHM can sustain its positive opening momentum, particularly as it approaches key resistance levels. While the broader IT sector appears to be finding some traction, sustained FII outflows and macro concerns like rising crude oil prices and rupee depreciation will warrant close monitoring. Tech Mahindra's focus on AI-led transformation and strong deal wins could provide a positive narrative, but global market sentiments and FII activity will likely dictate the overall direction. Investors should also pay attention to the upcoming investor interactions scheduled for June 3 and 4, 2026, in Mumbai, though the company has stated no unpublished price-sensitive information will be disclosed.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).