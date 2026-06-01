Vodafone Idea Opening Bell Updates: Share Price Up 1.86% on Q4 Profit

Vodafone Idea (IDEA) enters today's session with a positive bias, trading at ₹14.25 in pre-open, marking a 1.86% increase from its previous close of ₹13.99. The stock opened slightly lower at ₹14.20 but quickly saw early buying interest, reaching a high of ₹14.30. This upward momentum follows a period of significant corporate action and a reported swing to profit in its latest quarterly results, setting a cautiously optimistic tone for the day's trading.

IDEA – Stock Updates as of (9:48AM, 01 Jun 2026) LTP ₹14.25 Open ₹14.20 High ₹14.30 Low ₹14.15 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 120,533,532 % Chg +1.86%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets offered a mixed but largely positive backdrop for the start of the trading week. US indices, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, closed at record highs on Friday, May 31, signaling a continuation of the bullish sentiment, particularly driven by tech performance. However, some analysts caution that the NASDAQ and S&P 500 appear overextended, with pullbacks potentially overdue. In Asia, equities firmed this Monday, buoyed by sustained demand in the AI sector. Domestically, GIFT Nifty indicated a flat to positive opening for Indian benchmark indices, suggesting a potential gap-up between 23,750 and 23,850.

Institutional activity on May 29, 2026, saw Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) emerge as net sellers in the cash segment, offloading ₹21,105.86 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided strong counter-support, recording net purchases of ₹16,764.14 crore. This continued trend has pushed FII ownership in Indian equities to a 14-year low, with DII ownership reaching a record high, underscoring the growing strength of domestic capital as an absorber of foreign outflows.

Recent Developments

Vodafone Idea recently announced its Q4 FY26 results, reporting a substantial net profit of ₹51,970 crore, primarily attributed to a one-time accounting gain from the reassessment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. The company also saw a 3% year-on-year rise in revenue to ₹11,332 crore and an impressive Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of ₹190. This financial uplift comes alongside strategic moves, including the board's consideration of a preferential equity and/or warrants issue on May 16, 2026, a critical step towards bolstering its financial position. Notably, the Aditya Birla Group provided a ₹4,730 crore investment, signalling continued promoter support vital for the company's competitive standing.

In operational news, Vodafone Idea has shown encouraging signs of subscriber growth, adding over 53,000 users in April, marking its third consecutive month of gains. The company is also actively expanding its 5G services across multiple cities. Meanwhile, Crisil upgraded Vodafone Idea's credit rating to (A-/ stable), citing sustained promoter support and an improved business outlook. However, the ongoing debate around network neutrality, sparked by a competitor's 5G slicing plans, remains a sectoral point of discussion, with Vodafone Idea raising concerns about equitable access. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with recent downgrades from ICICI Securities (Reduce, target ₹11) and Nomura (Neutral, target ₹12.60), despite an upward revision in EPS estimates for FY27. The average 1-year price target from analysts currently stands at ₹10.3, below the current market price.

Key Levels to Watch

As IDEA opens at ₹14.20 today, traders should monitor immediate technical levels closely. The stock's pivot point is identified at ₹14.18. Key resistance levels are seen at ₹14.29, followed by ₹14.40, and then ₹14.51, which coincides closely with its recent 52-week high of ₹14.44 touched on May 29, 2026. On the downside, immediate support levels are at ₹14.07, followed by ₹13.96, and ₹13.85. The stock's 52-week range is broad, spanning from a low of ₹6.12 to the recent high of ₹14.44. Technical indicators, including a 14-day RSI of 65.644, suggest a "Strong Buy" position.

Opening Outlook

The initial trading hours for Vodafone Idea will likely reflect a balance between the positive sentiment from recent financial performance and fundraising efforts, and broader market caution. Investors will be keenly watching for sustained buying interest to push past the ₹14.29 resistance. The stock's ability to hold above its pivot point of ₹14.18 will be crucial for maintaining its early gains. Any weakness in overall market sentiment or specific selling pressure could see it test the support levels around ₹14.07. Given the significant volume observed yesterday, liquidity remains robust. The telecom sector's evolving dynamics, including regulatory discussions around 5G services and pricing, will also influence investor perception. Traders should remain alert to any fresh corporate updates or shifts in FII flows, which can significantly impact volatile counters like IDEA.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).