Rakhi Sawant has confirmed her plans to marry Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, revealing their deep love for each other. In an interview with News18 Showsha, she shared her excitement, saying, “He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan. I am from India, so we will have a love marriage.” Despite the complexities of their cross-border relationship, Rakhi is excited about starting this new chapter with Dodi. This will be Rakhi’s third marriage, marking yet another significant turn in her personal life. Rakhi Sawant Ready to Say ‘Qubool Hai’ to Pakistani Actor-Producer Dodi Khan? Latter Asks ‘Baarat India Leke Aau Ya Dubai’ (Watch Video).

Rakhi Sawant Slams Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant’s previous relationships have been under the media’s intense scrutiny. In 2019, she married an NRI man, Ritesh Raj Singh, but their union ended in divorce in early 2022. Shortly after, Rakhi married Adil Khan Durrani in May 2022, but their marriage also fell apart within a year. Rakhi publicly accused Adil of having extra-marital affairs, which fuelled further controversy. In a recent interview, Rakhi took aim at her ex-husband, claiming that Adil is “jealous” of her relationship with Dodi. She remarked, “Adil is jealous of my marriage so he wants bad publicity, wrong publicity from my name and I really don’t want to give any publicity to that idiot.” Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan Durrani Arrested After Her Police Complaint.

Rakhi Sawant’s upcoming wedding to Dodi Khan will be her third, and fans are curious about the new phase in her life. Dodi Khan describes himself as a ‘actor, model, public figure and fitness freak’ on his Instagram bio.

