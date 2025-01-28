Rakhi Sawant is making headlines once again, this time for revealing plans for her third marriage. In a recent interview, Rakhi announced that she is set to marry Pakistani actor and producer Dodi Khan. The actress shared that they will live in Dubai following the wedding. Known for her bold and unfiltered persona, Rakhi has often attracted attention for her dramatic statements, and this new development is sure to fuel further media frenzy. Fans are eagerly awaiting the details of this surprising new chapter in Rakhi's personal life. ‘I Love Her’: When Alia Bhatt Couldn’t Stop Blushing Over Rakhi Sawant’s Compliments on the Red Carpet (Watch Throwback Video).

Rakhi told ETimes, "I have been getting many proposals. When I visited Pakistan, they saw how I was harassed in my previous marriages. I will definitely select one prospect. Indians and Pakistanis can’t do without each other. I love Pakistani people, and I have many fans there." She added, "Shaadi Pakistan me hogi with Islamic rituals. Reception will be in India, and we’ll go to Switzerland or the Netherlands for our honeymoon. We will settle in Dubai." On Monday (January 27), Dodi shared a video saying, "Rakhi ji ye bataiye baraat leke India aana hai ya Dubai (Rakhi Ji, Tell me where do I bring the Baraat?". ‘Itne Diggaj Logon Ke Saath Kya Ho Raha Hai’: Rakhi Sawant Expresses Shock Over Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident (Watch Video).

Dodi Khan's Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dodi Khan (@dodi_khan)

Rakhi Sawant's Previous Marriages

Rakhi Sawant, the actor-model, was previously married to businessman Adil Khan Durrani, but they divorced in 2023. Her first marriage was to Ritesh Raj Singh, with whom she appeared on Bigg Boss 15. Their marriage ended in February 2022. Rakhi later accused Adil of extramarital affairs.

