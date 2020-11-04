Aditya Narayan, son of veteran singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha, has announced about his wedding to longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The young playback singer has made it official by sharing an adorable post on Instagram by posing with his ladylove. In this post he has revealed that the two have been dating each other since more than a decade and now are all set to take their relationship to the next level in December 2020. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal To Tie the Knot on December 1.

While sharing the post, Aditya Narayan, wrote, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December.” Yes, the 33-year-old handsome hunk has revealed that he would be taking a brief break from social media and would be busing prepping for the big day. Aditya Narayan To Marry His Shaapit Co-Star Shweta Agarwal By Year End.

Aditya Narayan With Girlfriend Shweta Agarwal

Earlier in an interview with TOI, singer Aditya Narayan shared how he met Shweta Agarwal and things went ahead. The duo met on the sets of Shaapit, their debut film. He was quoted as saying, “Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soul mate in her.” Heartiest congratulations to Aditya and Shweta for the new innings in their lives!

