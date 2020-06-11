Amita Ka Amit Actor Jagesh Mukati Dies of Breathing Issues

Jagesh Mukati (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood and television actor, Jagesh Mukati is no more. The artist who was associated with many popular TV shows, as well as movies, breathed his last on June 10, 2020. Reportedly, Mukati was in the hospital on a ventilator from the last three to four days and died due to breathing issues. The deceased had worked in telly shows like Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh. He had also acted in Aamir Khan’s Mann and PK, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee and more. Jagesh was moreover known to be a phenomenal Gujarati theatre artist. Indeed, the year 2020 has been one of the tragic years for the entertainment industry. Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Disha Salian Commits Suicide in Mumbai.

As soon as this sad news broke online, Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was the first one to react to the untimely demise of the veteran actor. She took to her Instagram and shared a sentimental post. "Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour... gone too soon...May your soul attain sadgati," she wrote. Indeed, a huge loss for the film fraternity it is. Preksha Mehta's Suicide Note Reads 'Mere Toote Huye Sapno Ne Mere Confidence Ka Dam Tod Diya Hai' (Details Inside).

Check Out Ambika Ranjankar's Post Below:

2020 has not been kind as many actors lost their lives. Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Preksha Mehta, Manmeet Grewal, casting director Krish Kapur, South actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, iconic director Basu Chatterjee and Disha Salian are the ones who said goodbye to the world. May their soul rest in peace.

