Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Disha Salian Commits Suicide in Mumbai

Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

In a shocking incident, reports about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian have come forward. Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad, Mumbai on June 8 as per reports. Disha was reported to be along with her fiance during the time and was rushed to a hospital in Borivali where it was declared that she had passed away. Police are still investigating the case and it is yet to be confirmed that she committed suicide. Aadat Se Majboor Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide Due To Depression Caused By The Lockdown.

The news of Disha Salian's passing was first reported by Peeping Moon. It isn't clear yet as to why Salian ended her life. As for her work in the entertainment industry, Salian has also been a manager for actor Varun Sharma. She was working with Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment. She had also worked with artists such as Bharti Singh.

Lockdown has been a difficult time for many considering their work came to a standstill. Recently, TV actor Manmeet Grewal was reported to have commited suicide due to unemployment and lack of job in the time of lockdown. The entertainment industry folks who have worked with Salain are yet to react to the news of her death. We are also awaiting a statement from her family.