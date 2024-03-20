Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin, was recently seen attending an Amazon Prime series event in Mumbai. The mom-to-be made her presence felt at the event with her husband, Ivor McCray. Alanna, who is expecting her first child, was seen flaunting her baby bump at the gala night in style. For the party, Alanna Panday was spotted in a sexy white satin dress as she posed for the paparazzi with her husband. The couple colour co-ordinated their outfits for the event. For the unaware, Alanna is set to appear in Karan Johar's series The Tribe. Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, the Parents-To-Be, Celebrate a Year of Marital Bliss!

Alanna Panday Flaunts Her Baby Bump

