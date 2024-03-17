Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who marked their first anniversary on March 16, 2024, are expecting their first child. The celebrated influencer and cousin of actress Ananya Panday shared a series of photos from their pre-wedding festivities, extending heartfelt wishes to her beloved husband Ivor as they commemorated a year of marital bliss. The first anniversary celebration brings even more joy, as they eagerly anticipate welcoming their little bundle of joy later this year. Alanna Panday Exudes Pregnancy Glow in Stunning Maternity Photoshoot, Influencer Flaunts Baby Bump in Latest Insta Pics.

Alanna Panday And Ivor Mccray Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

