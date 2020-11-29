One of the most disheartening events that happened this year is Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. It has been five months since SSR left us, but the pain is still there among the actor's fans and close ones. During the time of his untimely demise, many tributes poured in from around the globe. Now, SSR's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is all set to pay a dancing tribute to the late star. The actress shared a rehearsal video on Instagram that sees her practising. Going by the looks, it seems she is going to perform at a television awards show. Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant SIngh Rajput, Says 'Keep Smiling Wherever You Are' (View Post).

Indeed, who better than Ankita to do the honours as she was one of the closest ones to Sushant and knew him in and out. FYI, it was Lokhande who demanded CBI probe into SSR's death and also expressed that he never suffered from depression. “This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u. it’s painful !!!!#sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande," she captioned the video. Dil Bechara: Ankita Lokhande Reminisces Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Journey From Pavitra Rishta To Dil Bechara (View Post).

Check Out The Video Below:

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita and Sushant dated for 6 years until 2016. Not just this, the two made audiences go gaga over their chemistry as Manav and Archana on Zee TV's iconic serial Pavitra Rishta. We are damn sure the tribute by Ankita is going to make one and all teary-eyed. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Stay tuned!

