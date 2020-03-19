Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Music Video to Release on March 24, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Bhula Dunga to release on March 24 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Just while we were relishing Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's adorable chemistry in their newly released video song, 'Kalla Sonha Nai', we get an update on Bhula Dunga. Yes, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's romantic single is probably the talk of the town since the last one week and fans are eager to witness their amazing chemistry in the music video. Well, fortunately, the wait for the same won't be too long. Bhula Dunga Poster OUT: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Look Adorable In The Still From Their Video Song (View Pic).

Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter account to announce the release date of his music video. SidNaaz fans can already start dancing for the song is about to release next week on March 24. That's barely five days away. We understand this short wait could mean too long for their die-hard fans but we can assure you that this wait will be worth it. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry and their equation were thoroughly discussed during the recent season of Bigg Boss and they were one of the many couples inside the house. While the actor insists she's just a good friend of his, she, on the other hand, claims to be head over heels in love with him. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla to Collaborate With Bigg Boss 11 Mastermind Vikas Gupta For A Web Series?

Check Out the Announcement

In fact. Shehnaaz's liking for Sidharth is so much so that she decided to quit her reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The Punjabi actress was apparently not able to get over him and didn't pick her choice for the 'swayamvar'. While the duo gets ready for their music single, we can hope for love to blossom from both the sides in the coming days.