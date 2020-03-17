Bhula Dunga Poster OUT: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Look Adorable In The Still From Their Video Song (View Pic)

Bhula Dunga Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill starrer video song, Bhula Dunga will be out at any moment. The Bigg Boss 13 contestants have teamed up for this special romantic track with singing sensation Darshan Raval. The fans' joy knew no bound when they heard this announcement and have been counting days since then for the release. After a few BTS stills leaks, we finally have a official poster of the track here featuring the two. Sidharth Shukla FINALLY Addresses Rumours of Relationship With Shilpa Shinde; Says, 'That Is Crazy'.

As expected, SidNaaz look great together, given to their off-screen bonding until now. For the uninitiated, the duo shared a fun rapport in the BB 13 house and even claimed that they liked each other. The fans supported their chemistry through out the season and hoped that they would take their 'friendship' to the next level after the season gets over. That is yet to be seen but before that, the fans will be treated with their on-screen romance. Check out the poster below.

Bhula Dunga Poster:

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 13 winner recently clearly denied dating Shehnaaz in his statement, calling her his friend. In his interview with IANS, he said, "I would always like to be part of Shenaz's life. Keeping in touch with her would be difficult. Whenever possible, of course I will be in touch with her. She is a friend of mine and she will always be one." Well, it has to be seen whether the entertainment queen also shares the same feelings towards Sid! Stay tuned for more updates on the Bigg Boss sensations.