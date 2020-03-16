Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla to Collaborate With Bigg Boss 11 Mastermind Vikas Gupta For A Web Series?

Vikas Gupta and Sidharth Shukla in BB 13 (Photo Credits: Voot)

Well, it looks like its raining projects for most of Bigg Boss 13 inmates. The first ones to bag a music video were the BB13 'dosti ki misal' jodi Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, followed by Bigg Boss runner up Asim Riaz who bagged three music videos - with Jacqueline Fernandes, Himanshi Khurana and a collaboration with DJ Snake. Only yesterday, the first look of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video "Bhula Dunga" was launched. And now, news coming in says that Sidharth has joined hands with bestie and Bigg Boss 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta for a web series. Here's The First Still Of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill From Their Music Video (View Pic INSIDE).

As per a report in India Forums, Sidharth will next be seen in Vikas Gupta's web-series, details of which are being kept under close wraps, for the fear of being leaked out. Well, since we know of Vikas Gupta's prowess with creating content, we know that Sidharth's digital debut (if it happens with Vikas) is in safe hands. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Are the Top Two Finalists, Claims Mastermind Vikas Gupta.

Check Out Vikas Gupta's Appreciation Post For Sidharth Shukla:

It can be recalled that on both instances where Vikas had entered the Bigg Boss 13 house - first when acting as a proxy to an injured Devoleena Bhattacharjee and second when he entered as Sidharth Shukla's connection, he had forged a close (elder brotherly) bond with the BB13 winner. And looks like their association will soon expand professionally and we can't wait.