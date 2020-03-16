Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla to Collaborate With Bigg Boss 11 Mastermind Vikas Gupta For A Web Series?

Well, it looks like its raining projects for most of Bigg Boss 13 inmates. The first ones to bag a music video were the BB13 'dosti ki misal' jodi Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, followed by Bigg Boss runner up Asim Riaz who bagged three music videos - with Jacqueline Fernandes, Himanshi Khurana and a collaboration with DJ Snake. Only yesterday, the first look of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video "Bhula Dunga" was launched. And now, news coming in says that Sidharth has joined hands with bestie and Bigg Boss 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta for a web series. Here's The First Still Of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill From Their Music Video (View Pic INSIDE).
As per a report in India Forums, Sidharth will next be seen in Vikas Gupta's web-series, details of which are being kept under close wraps, for the fear of being leaked out. Well, since we know of Vikas Gupta's prowess with creating content, we know that Sidharth's digital debut (if it happens with Vikas) is in safe hands. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Are the Top Two Finalists, Claims Mastermind Vikas Gupta.
Check Out Vikas Gupta's Appreciation Post For Sidharth Shukla:
Thankyou for making this #Lostsouls . #siddharthshukla Sid you were the first person I met as I entered the #BigBoss house & I realise it was for a reason. We all are imperfect. We gotta work at them but it’s these imperfections that make us unique. I know why you get so angry cause you feel bad as the hurt is coming from someone you cared about bhai. For a game yes but it’s how sometimes that people play it. Your getting angry I can take but your crying I don’t like. You are way more stronger than this. Your crying only means that you still care about them who have hurt you. Not everyone will understand that. #staystrongsidharth this shall also pass. The reason why I can’t watch the show is this cause I can’t do anything watching it . You can and will. The tears I don’t like, the smile is what I want back bhai . #siddharthshukla #bewithsid #bigboss13 #vikasgupta #lostsouls
It can be recalled that on both instances where Vikas had entered the Bigg Boss 13 house - first when acting as a proxy to an injured Devoleena Bhattacharjee and second when he entered as Sidharth Shukla's connection, he had forged a close (elder brotherly) bond with the BB13 winner. And looks like their association will soon expand professionally and we can't wait.