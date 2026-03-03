Popular Marathi actress Vishakha Subhedar has issued an emotional plea to the Indian government after her son, Abhinay Subhedar, became stranded in Kuwait due to escalating regional tensions and airspace closures. In a video shared on her social media on Tuesday, the actress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and ensure the safe return of Indian citizens stuck in the Gulf region. Esha Gupta Returns to India After Being Stranded in Abu Dhabi Amid Iran-Israel War, Says ‘No One Knew What Next Minute Held’ (View Post).

Vishakha Subhedar’s Son Stranded in Kuwait Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Abhinay Subhedar was reportedly travelling to London to resume his studies when his flight was diverted to Kuwait for a scheduled layover. However, following recent military strikes involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, several Middle Eastern countries closed their airspace, leading to the mass cancellation of international flights.

The actress revealed that her son has been stuck in Kuwait for the past four days. While the airline has provided temporary accommodation in a hotel and the Indian Embassy is in contact with those stranded, the security situation remains a major concern for families back home.

Emotional Appeal to Leadership

In the video, a visibly distraught Subhedar described the deteriorating conditions in the region, citing reports of drone strikes and rising instability. She requested that the government organise a rescue operation similar to recent efforts in other Gulf territories.

"My son was on his way to London, but his flight was grounded in Kuwait due to the layover and subsequent closure of air space. He has been stuck there for four days now," Subhedar said in her video. "The situation there is becoming critical, and he is experiencing it firsthand. I earnestly request PM Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis to arrange for their return, just as people were brought back from Dubai."

Vishakha Subhedar’s Emotional Appeal to PM Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishakha Subhedar (@subhedarvishakha)

Growing Concerns for Indians Abroad

Subhedar's plea highlights the growing anxiety among Indian families with relatives in the Middle East as the conflict intensifies. She emphasised that she is speaking not only as a mother but on behalf of many other Indian families whose children and relatives are currently trapped in the crossfire of the regional war.

"There are many mothers and families waiting for their loved ones to return to their homeland. I request the government to take care of our children and find a way out as soon as possible," she added.

Current Status

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has reportedly been assisting stranded passengers with basic necessities, but commercial flight operations remain restricted. As of Tuesday afternoon, there has been no official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs regarding a specific evacuation timeline for those in Kuwait.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Vishakha Subhedar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).