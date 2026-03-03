Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan arrived safely at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday, following a period of uncertainty in Dubai. The actress was among hundreds of Indian nationals whose travel plans were disrupted by the sudden escalation of military tensions between Israel and Iran, which led to widespread flight cancellations across the Middle East. Esha Gupta Returns to India After Being Stranded in Abu Dhabi Amid Iran-Israel War, Says ‘No One Knew What Next Minute Held’ (View Post).

Sonal Chauhan Clicked at the Airport After She Returned From Dubai Amid Middle East Conflict

Chauhan, best known for her role in the film Jannat, was photographed by paparazzi as she exited the terminal. While appearing relieved to be home, she maintained a low profile, dressed in casual travel attire.

Her return comes just days after she made a public appeal on social media for government assistance. On Saturday, Chauhan shared an Instagram story tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs, stating she was "stranded" with "no clear way to return to India" due to the suspension of flight operations in the region.

Sonal Chauhan Back in India Amid Middle East Tension - Watch Video

Context of the Crisis

The travel disruption was triggered by coordinated military strikes involving Israel and the United States against Iranian targets on February 28, 2026. The subsequent retaliatory missile exchanges led to the temporary closure of airspace over several Gulf nations, including the UAE.

While stranded, Chauhan had reassured fans of her safety, describing Dubai as one of the "safest places in the world" and praising local authorities for their handling of the situation. She also urged her followers to avoid spreading panic as airlines worked to establish safe air corridors for repatriation. Marathi Actress Vishakha Subhedar’s Son Stuck in Kuwait Amid Iran-Israel War; Actress Seeks Maharashtra CM, PM Modi’s Help (Watch Video).

Other Personalities Affected

Chauhan was not the only prominent Indian figure caught in the logistical chaos. Indian badminton star PV Sindhu was also reported to be in transit through Dubai during the height of the airspace closures. Additionally, actress Esha Gupta confirmed her own safe return on Tuesday morning, sharing her experience of the "chilling hours" spent at Abu Dhabi airport during the missile alerts.

