The 71st National Film Awards was indeed a memorable one, not just for Bollywood but for the entire Indian cinema. Cinema talents across all major languages were honoured at the prestigious ceremony held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 23). Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were also honoured by President Droupadi Murmu. A lighthearted moment involving the two stars has now gone viral on the internet, with netizens sharing cute reactions. ‘We Love You’: Suhana Khan Congratulates ‘Papa’ Shah Rukh Khan on National Award Win.

Rani Mukerji Helps Shah Rukh Khan With His National Award Medal

Several videos from the 71st National Awards have surfaced online. One of the videos showed Best Actor winners Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey proudly admiring their National Award medals. While Rani and Vikrant wear their medals easily, SRK struggles to detangle his. Rani, seated next to him, quickly notices this and steps in to help. She adjusted the medal for him and put it around his neck. She even turned on her selfie mode on her phone to show SRK the medal.

Later, Vikrant Massey, who was also seated beside them, wore his medal correctly. When the 12th Fail actor showed Shah Rukh his medal, the actor gave a thumbs-up as a sign of approval. Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor honour with Shah Rukh Khan.

Rani Mukerji Helps SRK Wear His National Award Medal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

Fans React to SRK and Rani Mukerji’s Viral National Awards Moment

As soon as the video made it to social media, reaction from fans poured in from all corners. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "They all look so happy and caring together like school children, innocent and happy after getting a medal for their achievements."

" Bro, SRK is so cute struggling with his medal. Hes such a dad," read another comment. Another fan wrote, "He's also checking Vikrant's medal if he wore right or not. How cute!"

After All, Even King Khan Has His Oops Moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM SRK MUMBAI (@teamsrkmumbaifc)

Bollywood's global star Shah Rukh Khan is called 'King Khan' for a reason. He knows how to protect and care for the ladies in his life. At the award ceremony, the King actor once again won hearts with his chivalry. When Shah Rukh Khan was waiting to collect his National Award for Jawan, he stole the limelight by fixing his dear friend Rani Mukerji's hair just before she took her award. SRK also gave her a peck on the cheek, proving why he deserves all the love. 71st National Film Awards 2025 Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey Receive Best Acting Honours, Mohanlal Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award – Winners List Inside!.

Just SRK Things!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood Videos (@instantbollywoodvideos)

Shah Rukh Khan received the prestigious honour 33 years after he made his big screen debut.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like . While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).