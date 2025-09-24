Thiruvananthapuram, September 24: Kerala is gearing up to celebrate one of its most cherished cultural icons, superstar Mohanlal, who has been conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Announcing the plans on Wednesday, State Minister for Culture and Films Saji Cherian said the government will organise a grand, star-studded ceremony to honour the actor.

“This is a historic moment for Kerala. To see Mohanlal, who has been a source of pride and inspiration for Malayalis across the world, receive Indian cinema’s highest honour is truly remarkable,” Cherian told IANS. 71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal Gets Standing Ovation As He Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award From President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

“We will felicitate him on a big stage. I have personally spoken to him, and he has graciously agreed to make time for it. The government will ensure this becomes a memorable occasion.” Cherian added that the event will not only honour the actor but also showcase Kerala’s rich cultural traditions.

“It will be a star-studded evening, with a spread of cultural programmes. The exact venue and schedule will be finalised soon after consultations,” he said. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, regarded as the pinnacle of recognition in Indian cinema, celebrates a body of work that has made a lasting impact on the industry. Mohanlal Speech at 71st National Film Awards: Malayalam Star Calls Cinema ‘Beating Heart of His Soul’ After Being Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award (Watch Video).

Mohanlal, popularly called “Lal” and affectionately known as “Lalettan”, has captivated audiences for nearly five decades. His illustrious career includes landmark roles in classics such as 'Bharatham', 'Spadikam', and the 'Drishyam' series, which have left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema.

Over the years, he has won five National Awards, including one as a producer, and countless other honours that highlight his versatility and natural style of performance. This recognition comes in the 48th year of Mohanlal’s acting journey, reaffirming his legacy as one of India’s most respected and beloved stars.

With the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he joins an elite league of cinematic legends, while Kerala prepares to honour him with the grandeur befitting a true cultural ambassador. The only other Keralaite to win this honour was legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and another highlight is that at 65 years, he is the youngest recipient.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).