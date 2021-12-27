83, the cricket drama based on India's victorious 1983 World Cup campaign, is going through some strange box office dilemma. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 has Ranveer Singh in the lead playing Kapil Dev in the film, while his spouse Deepika Padukone plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. 83 also features a big supporting cast featuring actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Nishant Dahiya among others. The movie had got quite good reviews much before its release, and thanks to India's love for cricket, trade pundits expected 83 to take off to a fantastic start. 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan and Co Serve a Crowd-Pleasing, Winning Tribute to the 1983 World Cup Heroes.

However, the movie had made Rs 47 crore in its opening weekend. Now is this a bad figure? Within three days, 83 has overhauled the total collections of Bunty Aur Babli 2 (Rs 12.50 crore), Satyameva Jayate 2 (Rs 13.26 crore), Antim – The Final Truth (Rs 39.06 crore), Tadap (Rs 26.86 crore), Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Rs 26.47 crore) that got released after lockdown curbs were lifted following the second wave of pandemic. The only Hindi movie that performed better than 83 was Sooryavanshi with an opening weekend collection of Rs 77.08 crore. In fact, 83 has the second highest opening weekend for a Hindi movie in 2021.

So in comparison, 83 hasn't done bad, considering it came to the theatres with Spider-Man: No Way Home and (surprisingly) Pushpa's Hindi version going strong in many centres. Not to mention, there are now night curfews in several places which has affected the late night collections of the movie. But the thing that hurts 83 the most is its budget. As per reports, the movie is made on a high budget of Rs 125 crore, which hasn't been recovered yet at least through theatrical revenue. However, the word of mouth is strong, so it remains to be seen if 83 can show consistent collections to the next weekend. Let's remind you that Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, which is also based on cricket, is also releasing in theatres on December 31, so there's that. 83 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh’s Sports Drama Struggles, Stands at a Total of Rs 47 Crore.

Now when compared to Ranveer's own filmography, 83 is his fifth highest opening weekend. Check out the other movies that earned more than 83 in the opening weekend:

#1 - Padmaavat - Rs 114 crore

#2 - Simmba - Rs 75.11 crore

#3 - Gully Boy - Rs 72.45 crore

#4 - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela - Rs 52.75 crore

So what do you think, readers? Do you think 83 has performed below par, considering the circumstances of its release? Will it see a revival in the coming days? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

