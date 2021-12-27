Kabir Khan directorial 83, which released in theatres on December 24 is struggling at the ticket window. Based on the iconic victory of the Indian cricket team during the 1983 world cup against West Indies, the movie was expected to rock at the box office, but sadly it's not. As the three-day total of the film stands at Rs 47 crore. FYI, there's a night curfew and also 50 percent occupancy in Maharashtra theatres which can be one of the reasons behind 83's slow pace.

83 Box Office Collection in India:

The non-performance of #83TheFilm has sent shock waves, since it comes with a big price tag and bigger expectations… Plus, the extensive screen count [3741 screens; all versions], so it had to deliver… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr. Total: ₹ 47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2021

