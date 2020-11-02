Laal Singh Chaddha marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan once again and also the Bollywood debut of Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi. This Advait Chandan directorial is a remake of the Hollywood classic titled Forrest Gump and fans are eagerly looking forward to see Aamir Khan reprising Tom Hanks’ role in the Hindi version. As movie buffs await for an update on Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s a sweet treat for all fans of the lead actor. Few unseen pictures of Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist have hit the internet and we bet, you’ll be mesmerized seeing them. Kareena Kapoor Khan Wraps Up Laal Singh Chaddha, Thanks Aamir Khan and Team For Intense Yet Poignant Journey! (View Pic).

The new pictures of Aamir Kha that have hit the internet are behind-the-scenes photos. Khan who’d be playing the titular role, can be seen in an younger version, in a sports gear. He reportedly shot for a shot for a table tennis match sequence at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, reports Mid-Day. The Hollywood film had Tom Hanks playing ping pong game. Besides that, there are pictures of Aamir with wrestler Sushil Kumar in which they both seem to be having some interaction. Seeing the superstar’s outfit, it looks he might have had a wrestling bout as well. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer To Release In Cinemas On Christmas 2021 (View Tweet).

Aamir Khan In Laal Singh Chaddha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by muvyz.com (@muvyz) on Oct 30, 2020 at 7:48am PDT

Last month, Aamir Khan had reportedly suffered a rib injury. About it a source from the sets of the film was quoted as saying, “While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers,” reports PTI. The upcoming comedy drama, bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, is slated to hit the screens in Christmas 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).