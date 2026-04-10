In a rare and deeply personal revelation, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has shared the emotional toll of his 2002 divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Speaking on the latest episode of Duologue with Barun Das, the actor described how the sudden isolation of his family moving out led him into a year-long battle with alcohol. The "Mr. Perfectionist" of Indian cinema, who turned 61 last month, revealed that he had been a teetotaller for the majority of his life before the separation. Aamir Khan's Offbeat Films to Watch on His Birthday - Know About Ace Khan's Best Films.

Aamir Khan Recalls Drinking After Divorce

Aamir recalled the specific night his life changed: the day Reena moved out with their children, Junaid and Ira. Unable to process the "traumatic" shift, he turned to the alcohol kept in his home for guests. “On the first day when she left with the kids and I was alone at home, I couldn’t handle my emotions... For the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night,” Aamir confessed. “From a person who was a teetotaller to someone who consumes a bottle a night is very extreme.” Despite the initial pain, Aamir and Reena have maintained a famously respectful relationship over the decades, often appearing together at family events. The actor noted that while the split was devastating for both families, they never lost their mutual love and respect.

Aamir Khan’s New Chapter With Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan’s openness about his past struggles comes during a much happier phase in his life. Following his separation from Kiran Rao in 2021, the actor introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, and the couple has since been spotted together at several high-profile events. Professionally, Aamir also marked a comeback after the 2022 setback of Laal Singh Chaddha, returning to the lead role in Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), and most recently creating buzz with a cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Screen Awards 2026: ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Wins Cinema of Courage Honour, Director RS Prasanna Thanks Aamir Khan in Acceptance Speech (Watch Video)

Supporting Junaid Khan’s Big Debut

Aamir is currently shifting his focus to his role as a producer for the upcoming film Ek Din. The romantic drama holds special significance as it stars his son, Junaid Khan, alongside Sai Pallavi.

Film Detail Information Title Ek Din Director Sunil Pandey Lead Cast Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi Original Source Remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day Release Date May 1, 2026

As Junaid prepares to step into the limelight, Aamir’s reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the personal resilience required to navigate the highs and lows of a four-decade career in the public eye.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).