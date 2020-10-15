Kareena Kapoor Khan has been juggling between her professional as well as personal life. The soon-to-be mother has very well managed to go through the pandemic situation as well as the her second pregnancy. She also shot for a major portion of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Aamir Khan. The actress finally announced the wrap up of her schedule of this Advait Chandan directorial through a beautiful Instagram post. Aamir Khan’s New Avatar From The Sets Of Laal Singh Chaddha Goes Viral, Fans Amazed With His Younger Look (Watch Video).

She looked pretty in a pastel salwar kameez. Bebo was having some hearty conversation with her 3 Idiots co-star across the beautiful field. Their pair looks great here and it sure will be interesting watch them rock the screen again.

The Bollywood stunner wrote, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed."

Here's The Post:

Laal Singh Chaddha is loosely based on American drama Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead. The flick was earlier slated to release during Christmas 2020. However, it has been now postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic situation.

