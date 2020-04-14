Aayush Sharma Asks Fans 'Bald or Badass' As He Shaves His Head Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic)

Aayush Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus quarantine is making celebrities to try out new things and while for some it may be about picking up some new skills, for Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma it seemed to be about getting a new look. The actor recently took to Instagram to post a picture of himself to surprise fans. We have seen celebs such as Anushka Sharma giving a haircut to her husband Virat Kohli and while some men plan to grow it out amid the lockdown, it seems Aayush has used this opportunity to change his look and go from a chocolate boy image to a badass on. Coronavirus Outbreak: Aayush Sharma Urges Fans to Make the Most of the Quarantine Time and Create Memories with Family.

The actor shaved his head amid the lockdown and recently took to Instagram to share a picture as he left his fans stunned with his brand new avatar. Sharing the photo, Aayush wrote, "Bald Look or Badass Look. Kaisa laga?" While his fans were certainly most impressed with this transformation of his, actor Varun Dhawan commenting on his post said that Sharma now resembles WWE wrestler ‘Stone Cold’ aka Steve Austin. Among other celebrity comments was also Costume designer Ashley Rebello who said, “Fab!”Salman Khan All Set to Debut On YouTube, Will Launch His New Channel Titled 'Being Salman Khan'.

Check Out Aayush Sharma's Post Here:

Aayush is currently staying at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. Recently, the Khan family celebrated Aayush and Arpita's son Ahil Sharma's birthday at the farmhouse and ever since, the family has been stuck at in Panvel because of the lockdown. Salman had also taken to social media revealing that while his father Salim Khan is at their Mumbai residence, the rest of the family hasn't travelled back home to follow lockdown rules.