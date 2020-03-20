Coronavirus Outbreak: Aayush Sharma Urges Fans to Make the Most of the Quarantine Time and Create Memories with Family

Aayush Sharma & Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire world to a standstill. With the cases of infected persons increasing with each passing day, COVID-19 is really creating chaos around the globe. Due to this, everything is under lockdown, and be it a common man or a celebrity, all are slowing down and are practising self-isolation. Bollywood stars are lately spending time in their heavenly abode and well the latest star to share ‘what to do when quarantined’ is none other than Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan's husband, Aayush Sharma. The Loveyatri star took to his Instagram and shared a post which is all about how one should stay home with their fam amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alia Bhatt Enjoys Self-Isolation With Ranbir Kapoor, Shares Picture to Quash All the Breakup Rumours.

Along with the post, the actor also gave a message to fans about how one can utilise this house arrest time and create beautiful memories with their loved ones. "Stay at home .. spend time with your family and create beautiful memories Make the most out of this quarantine & stay safe," his caption read. Aayush Sharma also shared a series of pictures which sees him having a gala time with his near ones and also little princess, Ayat. Akshay Kumar Slams the Travellers Not Practicing Home-Quarantine, Asks 'What Kind of Mentality Is This?' (Watch Video).

Indeed, we do agree with Aayush here, as in our everyday fast-paced lives we hardly get any time with our families and so this is the best time to do the needful. Having said that many Bollywood celebs have joined PM Modi's social distancing initiative and have also given a nod to the junta curfew implemented by the Prime Minister on Sunday (March 22). Well, it's all about staying safe and being indoors. Stay tuned!