Actress Rasika Dugal has wrapped up the second schedule of the upcoming supernatural horror series Adhura. The series marks her first brush with the supernatural horror genre. The actress will be seen essaying the role of a school counselor, who's about to unmask the horror in the newly announced series. Mirzapur Season 3: Rasika Dugal Shares Post Online About Preparations for Filming.

She has shot for one schedule in Ooty and has recently wrapped the second schedule in Mumbai. Rasika will shoot for the third schedule in Ooty next month. Rasika posted a reel from the sets of Adhura and captioned it: "Spooked."

Directed by Gaurav Chawla and Ananya Banerjee and starring Rasika and Ishwak Singh, the Amazon Prime Videos' Adhura outlines a story set in an elite boarding school with a dark secret that will shake up the lives of everyone connected to it. Rasika's upcoming projects include Spike, Delhi Crime Season 2 and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

