Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], February 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, who has been a part of the film industry for more than a decade, recently opened up about her journey and how she landed her first Bollywood film.

While speaking to ANI, Yami discussed her journey and shared how "true satisfaction" is hard to achieve.

Also Read | Old Videos of Shreya Ghoshal Singing 'Chikni Chameli' From 'Indian Idol' 13 and 15 Go Viral After Singer Expressed Embarrassment About Katrina Kaif's Hit Item Song in Interview - WATCH.

"Satisfaction, I don't think you ever feel like you've achieved it. If you set a goal and when you reach it, it feels like, 'Oh, I wanted this, but now it's okay.' Maybe the goal 10 years ago was something else. Now I'm here, and now the goal is different. I might not be able to explain my goal in words because there's nothing in my mindset that says I want to make a film in this way or with these people. Whenever I read a script, my perspective is always that someone is offering me a script for the first time," she said.

Speaking about the happiness she feels when people appreciate her work, the actress shared, "It has been a journey... I feel good when I see happiness on the faces of the people and they appreciate my films. I have no grudges or complaints in my mind. This is a journey that one has to travel alone, whether you are from the industry or an outsider. The final verdict lies with the audience."

Also Read | 'Snooty Motormouth': Farah Khan Faces Backlash for Mocking Gaurav Khanna's Colour Blindness on 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

Yami then recalled how she got her first Bollywood film, 'Vicky Donor'. She revealed that she got the role through an audition.

"Audition. Jogi ji, our casting director, had called me for an audition for another film. But for some reason, I couldn't give that audition. It didn't work out. Then he said that that film wouldn't work out, but there's another one. I asked, 'Okay, Jogi ji, what's this film about? What's the concept?' So, he had prepared a small audition with a few lines and asked me, 'Can you do this?' I said, 'Of course, I would love to do it.' There was something about Vicky Donor that excited me," she said.

The 2012 release Vicky Donor, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, was lauded for its progressive content and for initiating conversations about issues that were previously treated as 'taboo'.

Yami was recently seen in Dhoom Dhaam, which released on Valentine's Day. The film is produced by her husband, Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande.

The actress was also seen in Article 370, for which she received a lot of praise. Article 370, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale, delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019. The film hit theaters on February 23 last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)