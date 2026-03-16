In a move that has surprised the Indian music industry, acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal has signalled a potential departure from film playback singing. Following recent retirement news from contemporary Arijit Singh, Ghoshal shared her perspective on the industry's evolving landscape and her own future during an exclusive interaction at the ABP News Ideas of India Summit. The singer emphasised that her longevity in the industry would be dictated by the preservation of authentic performance. Arijit Singh’s Retirement: Is the Singer Joining Politics and the BJP? Inside the Buzz Around His Exit, New Film and More.

Shreya Ghoshal To Retire From Playback Singing Soon?

The conversation around her potential exit gained momentum after Ghoshal expressed her admiration for Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from Bollywood playback. Speaking with ABP News, Ghoshal admitted that the idea of taking a hiatus has crossed her mind.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Instagram Post

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“I also feel like taking a break sometimes,” she shared during the interview. “He (Arijit) took that decision very bravely. He is a musician from the heart. He doesn’t think about why he is making music or what he will get from it; he just does what makes him happy.”

While she did not set an immediate date for her departure, Ghoshal established a clear boundary regarding her artistic integrity. She stated that her career as a singer would end the moment she was forced to compromise on the quality of her live performances.

Shreya Ghoshal On Authenticity and Lip-Sync Condition

Ghoshal’s comments were particularly pointed regarding the trend of lip-syncing during live shows. For a singer known for her rigorous riyaaz (practice) and technical precision, the shift toward pre-recorded tracks on stage is a dealbreaker.

“I feel very uncomfortable with that [lip-syncing]. I will stop singing the day I have to do that,” Ghoshal told ABP News.

She further explained that as long as her voice remains strong and she can perform live for her audience, she will continue. However, she emphasised that the responsibility toward fans who seek "music and inspiration" requires a level of honesty that she is unwilling to abandon.

A Changing Guard in Bollywood

The potential retirement of Ghoshal, who debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas and has since won multiple National Film Awards, marks a significant shift in the Indian music scene. Alongside Arijit Singh, who announced in January 2026 that he would no longer take new playback assignments to focus on independent music and composing, the industry is witnessing its most dominant voices seek paths outside the traditional film song format. Shreya Ghoshal Responds to Trolling Over Her Song ‘Chikni Chameli’ and Objectification in Music (Watch Video).

Despite the retirement talk, Ghoshal remains active in the immediate term. She is currently serving as a judge on Indian Idol Season 16 and is preparing for "The Unstoppable World Tour," which will feature live performances across the UK, USA, and India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).