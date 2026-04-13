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HCL Group Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Private Arijit Singh Concert

NOIDA – Global technology giant HCL Group marked its golden jubilee this past weekend with a grand celebration at its Noida campus, featuring a private concert by renowned playback singer Arijit Singh. The event celebrated five decades of the company’s evolution from a small garage startup in 1976 to a multi-billion-dollar global IT powerhouse. HCLTech Chennai Announces Work-From-Home for Employees as Commercial LPG Shortage Hits Office Cafeterias.

The milestone anniversary was attended by the company’s billionaire founder, Shiv Nadar, who made a rare public appearance alongside Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and other senior executives. The evening was designed as an exclusive "thank you" to the employees who have contributed to the firm's growth over the last 50 years.

Arijit Singh’s HCL Concert Videos Go Viral

Social media platforms, particularly Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), have been flooded with clips from the performance. Attendees shared high-definition videos of Singh performing his chart-topping hits, including "Bekhayali" and other fan favourites, amidst a high-energy atmosphere characterised by professional light displays and roaring cheers from the crowd.

Arijit Singh Lights Up HCL 50 Years Celebration Concert in Noida - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashutosh Pathak Ashu (@pathak_shaheb)

Beyond the musical performance, one specific video captured the attention of millions: HCL reportedly coordinated with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to extend train timings until 12:30 AM. Viral clips showed employees using their office ID cards for free entry into the metro, a gesture by the company that sparked widespread praise online for its logistical planning and employee care.

Arijit Singh Sings ‘Bulleya’ at HCL Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhas Nigam/ Dr. Sakshi Nigam 🧿 (@spoonofflavours)

A Historic Milestone for HCL

The 50th-anniversary celebration offered a moment of reflection on HCL's journey. Founded in 1976 by Shiv Nadar and five colleagues, the company initially focused on manufacturing calculators and microprocessors. Today, HCL Technologies stands as one of India's "Big Four" IT firms, reporting annual revenues of approximately $13.8 billion.

During the event, Shiv Nadar, currently serving as Chairman Emeritus, was seen greeting employees and their families. His presence added an emotional layer to the festivities, as the company looked back at its roots while reinforcing its future-forward trajectory under current leadership. ‘Raina’: Arijit Singh Returns With First Independent Song After Playback Retirement With Shekhar Ravjiani; Fans Declare ‘No One Can Replace the Legend’ (Watch Video).

As the viral videos continue to circulate, the event has set a new benchmark for corporate celebrations in India, blending high-profile entertainment with strategic employee engagement to honour a half-century of industry influence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).