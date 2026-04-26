Romantic Bollywood songs continue to connect deeply with listeners, no matter the generation. From the sweetness of first love to quiet, heartfelt emotions, these tracks beautifully express feelings that are often hard to say. As audiences look for music they can relate to, these latest romantic hits have quickly become favourites, playing on repeat across playlists everywhere.

Chand Mera Dil - Watch Video

Soft, dreamy, and soaked in romance, Chand Mera Dil brings together the fresh pairing of Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Sung by Faheem Abdullah, composed by Sachin–Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song beautifully captures the magic of falling in love, with melodies that linger long after the music fades.

Suno Naa Dil (Daadi Ki Shaadi) - Watch Video

A soulful song that explores the unspoken side of love, Suno Naa Dil stands out for its timeless feels. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, composed by Gulraj Singh and written by Manoj Yadav, the track features Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb, making it a heartfelt addition to today’s romantic playlist.

Tu Hi Disda (Bhoot Bangla) - Watch Video

Blending a contemporary tone with heartfelt emotion, Tu Hi Disda brings a refreshing romantic vibe. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, the track is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, with music by Pritam and lyrics by Kumaar. Its modern yet emotional tone makes it instantly addictive.

Prem Ki Leela (Krishnavataram) - Watch Video

Rooted in divine love, Prem Ki Leela offers a musical experience that feels both grand and soulful. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali and Suvarna Tiwari, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and composed by Prasad Shashte, the song beautifully presents the unconventional side of love, featuring Radha, Satyabhama and Rukmini with Krishna, adding a spiritual depth to the list.

Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya (Ginny Weds Sunny 2) - Watch Video

Light, breezy and full of charm, Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya perfectly captures the joy of falling in love. Featuring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, the track is composed by Sushant-Shankar, written by Kumaar and sung by Sonu Nigam. Its feel-good vibe makes it a perfect repeat-worthy track for romantic playlists. With each track offering a unique shade of love, they continue to dominate playlists, reminding listeners why love stories and music will always go hand in hand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).