Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has addressed the recent social media backlash following her comments regarding "raunchy" songs. Speaking on a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, the singer clarified that while she is not embarrassed by her past hits like Chikni Chameli, she has made a conscious decision to no longer record tracks that she perceives as objectifying. Shreya Ghoshal Becomes First Indian Artist Named Spotify Equal Global Ambassador, Shines on Times Square (View Pics)

Watch Song ‘Chikni Chameli’ From 'Agneepath':

Shreya Ghoshal Explains ‘Chikni Chameli’ Controversy

The controversy began after Ghoshal’s 2025 interview with Lilly Singh, where she admitted feeling uncomfortable when young children sing lyrics they do not understand. Addressing the "hypocrisy" labels from social media users who noted she still performs these songs at concerts, Ghoshal explained the distinction between her past work and her current professional boundaries. “I’m not embarrassed. I sang that song at that time. It’s one song I will always have to live with,” Shreya told Shamani. “But I won’t record songs like that anymore. I cannot disown it. It’s my song. I’ve owned it.” The singer noted that Chikni Chameli from the 2012 film Agneepath involved significant artistry and that the final version was more "subtle" than earlier drafts. However, she admitted that at the time of recording, she "wasn't mature enough to fully grasp the meaning of certain lines."

Shreya Ghoshal on Objectifying Song Offers

Shreya revealed that following the success of Chikni Chameli, she was frequently offered tracks with overtly objectifying lyrics, which she felt crossed a "fine line." She recounted an instance where a composer friend suggested a song with lyrics such as “make me into chicken and eat me.” “There is a very fine line between being sensual, sexy and being outright objectified, or objectifying women in general,” she previously told Lilly Singh. She further explained to Shamani that her discomfort stems from the longevity of a hit song. "If a song becomes a hit, I have to perform it everywhere, sometimes in front of children, which makes me uncomfortable," she said. Shreya Ghoshal Shares Heartfelt Note as She Completes 20 Years in Bollywood Read @ANI ... - Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Watch Full Interview Here:

Shreya Ghoshal Announces ‘Unstoppable’ World Tour

Despite the debate, Shreya remains one of the busiest artists in the industry. She recently collaborated with composer Amaal Mallik for the romantic duet Yahin Guzaar Doon, featuring Farrhana Bhatt, which was released around Valentine's Day 2026. Fans can also expect to see the singer live as she prepares for "The Unstoppable World Tour." The global tour is set to kick off in April 2026, with the first confirmed shows taking place in the UK. The opening concert will be held at AO Arena in Manchester on April 10, followed by a performance at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham on April 11. The next stop will be London’s iconic The O2 on April 12. The extensive tour is expected to span more than 50 cities across the UK, the United States, India and Abu Dhabi, marking a celebration of the artist’s remarkable two-decade-long career.

